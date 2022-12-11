In Real Life: Attacked Behind The Wheel

Why Is The Trucking Industry Changing?
During the pandemic the trucking industry struggled due to loss of drivers. Now the industry is picking back up as driver enrollment increases.LEARN MORE
Women truck drivers say the companies they work for could do more to protect women from assault and harassment while on the road.
As the U.S. government tries to recruit more women into the trucking industry, many women drivers say they’ve been raped and attacked by their co-workers while on the road. In Real Life along with The Center for Public Integrity investigate.
Read The Center for Public Integrity's full investigative report here.
During the pandemic the trucking industry struggled due to loss of drivers. Now the industry is picking back up as driver enrollment increases.LEARN MORE
A global exploration of microplastics' impact on our planet and on our health — and what scientists are doing to help fix the problem.By Newsy
This year, Florida passed the Parental Rights In Education bill, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" law.By Newsy
This film offers an in-depth look at the homelessness crisis on America’s streets, with valuable perspective from people experiencing homelessness.By Newsy
Will we finally learn what actually happened in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963?By AP Photo
Kremlin requested the release of former Russian Colonel Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a life sentence in Germany for murder, in exchange for Whelan.By Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
The inactive front of the lava flow may inch northward very slowly as it continues to settle, officials said.By U.S. Geological Survey via AP