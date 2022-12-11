In Real Life: Attacked Behind The Wheel

Business

Women truck drivers say the companies they work for could do more to protect women from assault and harassment while on the road.

Article by Claire Molloy and Jennifer Smart and Natasha Del Toro
December 11, 2022

As the U.S. government tries to recruit more women into the trucking industry, many women drivers say they’ve been raped and attacked by their co-workers while on the road. In Real Life along with The Center for Public Integrity investigate.


Read The Center for Public Integrity's full investigative report here.

Jennifer Smart is a video editor and motion graphics animator for the Newsy Documentaries team. Prior to joining Newsy in 2018, she was a junior editor in magazine video at National Geographic, specializing in animated explainers and motion graphics. She got her Bachelor of Arts in cinema and media studies at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.