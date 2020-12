President-elect Biden appoints the first Latino as HHS health secretary.

President-elect Joe Biden is firming up his administration's health team. He's reportedly chosen infectious disease specialist Dr. Rochelle Walensky to lead the CDC.

He chose California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be health secretary. Becerra would be the first Latino to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Official announcements are expected in the coming days.