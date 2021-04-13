WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WXMI: Michigan Sees A Spike In Kids Hospitalized With COVID-19

SMS
WXMI: Michigan Sees A Spike In Kids Hospitalized With COVID-19
April 13, 2021
April 13, 2021
One doctor told our sister station that she's worried this surge could cause more MIS-C cases down the road.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT