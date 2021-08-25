newsy
WTVF: Crews Aim To Provide Closure For Families After Deadly Flooding
August 25, 2021
August 25, 2021
At least 18 people died over the weekend in rural Tennessee.
3:18
WFTS
WFTS: How Does The FDA Vaccine Approval Process Work?
3:12
AP
Newsy Investigates: Unruly Air Passengers Avoiding Sky-High Fines
0:23
Alex Brandon / AP
Pentagon Requiring Troops Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 ASAP
2:42
John Minchillo / AP
Local Judges Consider Vaccination Mandates In Probation Decisions
2:30
Noah Malone
WRTV: Indiana Runner Goes For Gold At The Paralympics
0:27
Elliot Spagat / AP
U.S. Supreme Court Orders 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Reinstated
1:43
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / AP
House Passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
2:02
WTVF
WTVF: 90-Year-Old Survives Deadly Tennessee Flooding
1:34
Scripps
KNXV: Arizona Groups Welcome Afghans As Evacuations Continue
2:36
Scripps
What's Behind The School Bus Driver Shortage?
1:23
WLEX
WLEX: Kentucky Hospitals Are Running Out Of Beds And Morgue Space
0:24
David Eggert / AP
1st Sentence To Be Handed Down In Michigan Gov.'s Kidnap Plot
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Louisiana State Troopers Under Federal Probe
1:26
Tammy Estwick / Newsy
Search Continues For Tennessee Flood Victims
1:04
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
White House Officials Say Vaccination Rates Are Up
2:27
Newsy / Cat Sandoval
COVID Is Causing Learning Lag For Students Across The U.S.
1:58
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Vaccine Clinics See A Spike In Traffic
0:31
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
U.S. House Passes $3.5T Budget Blueprint After Deal With Moderates
0:24
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
FDA: Don't Give COVID Vaccine To Children
2:03
KMGH
KMGH: Veteran Explains Dangers On The Ground In Afghanistan
Stephen B. Morton / AP
U.S. COVID Outbreaks Prompt Reversals On In-Person Learning
2:06
KNXV
KNXV: Group Calls For Transparency From VA After Canceled Appointments
2:01
WEWS
WEWS: Will Pfizer's Vaccine Approval Shift Attitudes?
0:56
John Amis / AP
Tennessee Flooding Leaves At Least 22 Dead; 13 Still Missing
3:27
WTMJ
What To Expect Now That Pfizer's COVID Shot Is Fully FDA-Approved
0:56
Lynne Sladky / AP
Florida School Face Mask Debate Goes Before Judge
1:46
WTVF
WTVF: Flood Victim Surveys The Damage After Escaping By Jet Ski
2:01
WTVF
WTVF: Volunteer Helicopter Pilot Rescues Tennessee Flood Victims
2:55
Scripps
California Schools Battle Poor Air Quality From Wildfires
2:32
WTMJ
WTMJ: Kenosha, Wisconsin, Residents Reflect On Jacob Blake Shooting
0:31
Hans Pennink / AP
NY's 1st Female Governor Sworn In
2:32
Scripps
Experts Offer Tips On Navigating Post-Pandemic Career Challenges
Nick Otto / AP
Moderates Bring House To Standstill In Biden Budget Clash
1:41
Sgt. Samuel Ruiz / U.S. Marine Corps / AP
U.S. Troops Surge Evacuations Out Of Kabul But Threats Persist
1:55
Newsy
Tips For Talking To Friends, Neighbors Who Oppose Wearing A Mask
3:03
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Some Are Calling Monoclonal Antibodies "A Game Changer"
1:43
Mark Humphrey / AP
Rural Tennessee Community Works Together On Flood Recovery
3:15
Sgt. Samuel Ruiz / U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Citizen Describes Chaotic Journey Out Of Kabul
1:03
Sgt. Samuel Ruiz / U.S. Marine Corps / AP
U.S. Troops Surge Evacuations Out Of Kabul But Threats Persist
0:55
Nam Y. Huh / AP
1-Year Anniversary Of Jacob Blake Shooting
2:39
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Residents Ask For Help After Monsoon Flooding
1:52
Scripps
House Lawmakers Return To Washington
2:10
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Mom Says School's New Mask Mandate Is Just In Time
1:58
WEWS
WEWS: Motorcade Travels Across The U.S. To Honor 9/11 First Responders
3:27
Scripps
Doctors Stress The Importance Of Annual Physicals For Kids
2:49
WXYZ
WXYZ: Flight Attendants Learn How To Defend Against Unruly Passengers
0:56
Mark Humphrey / AP
22 Dead, Many Missing After 17 Inches Of Rain In Tennessee
3:14
Terace Garnier
Mistrust Leads Tulsa Massacre Descendants to Request DOJ Investigation
1:39
Senior Airman Taylor Crul / U.S. Air Force / AP
President Biden Mulls Keeping Troops Overseas Past Aug. 31
Chris Slavicek / AP
Henri Hurls Rain As System Settles Atop Swamped Northeast
2:45
Casey Mendoza
Why You May Be Paying More For Chicken
2:27
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Grocery Store Makes Food Free For Families
3:14
Scripps
This Pizza Shop Exclusively Hires Formerly Incarcerated People
1:12
Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall, Bringing Harsh Weather With It
3:23
Scripps
Pandemic Funding Created To Help Homeless Veterans Is Running Out
3:03
Scripps
Mental Health Workers Patrol With Police To Help Citizens In Crisis
1:39
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Group Builds Beds For Kids In Need
3:33
Scripps
Remembering Japanese-American Internment Camps
4:05
Scripps
Some Mountain Town Residents Feel Pushed Out Due To A Spike In Tourism
3:01
Scripps
Could Cemeteries Be The Future Of Solar Power?
3:04
WTVR
WTVR: Virginia Library Offers An Escape For Blind Readers
Rick Bowmer / AP
Debate Over Masks In Schools Intensifies In Florida
3:02
Kevin Prindle and Marissa Dieter
RSV Summer Surge Is A Medical Mystery
2:10
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Health Care Workers Fight Burnout
2:39
KGTV
KGTV: Americans Who Got The J&J Shot Wait For Booster Advice
0:49
AP
Malcolm X's Elementary School Getting Revamp
1:47
KNXV
KNXV: Afghans Who Worked With U.S. Military Fear Taliban Retaliation
2:04
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Mom Issues A Warning After Daughter Contracted COVID
2:38
WFTS
States, Feds Face Off Over School Mask Policies
3:17
AP
The Public Health Vs. Personal Freedom Debate Isn't New
0:49
Alex Brandon / Associated Press
Suspect In Capitol Hill Bomb Investigation Surrenders
1:30
KOAA
KOAA: Afghan Immigrants Plead For Safe Evacuation Of Loved Ones
1:47
WEWS
WEWS: Psychologist Shares Tips To Prevent Mask Bullying At School
Brittainy Newman / AP
U.S. To Erase Student Debt For Those With Severe Disabilities
Alex Brandon / AP
Police Say Man In Pickup Near Capitol Claims He Has A Bomb
3:11
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Doctor Asks COVID Patients To Push Vaccines
1:39
Maggie Thomas
WFTS: COVID-19 Survivor Encourages Others To Get Vaccinated
2:26
AP
Why You Should Care About The Census
4:15
Ted S. Warren / AP
2020 Census Shows America Is More Racially Diverse
2:34
Newsy
Gold Star Families Reflect On Loved Ones Who Served In Afghanistan
3:39
Newsy
More Black Families Are Opting For Homeschooling
2:08
Laura Bray
WFTS: Florida Mom Helps Families Find Life-Saving Medications
3:32
WXYZ
WXYZ: Report Shows Parents Are Lying About Kids' Ages For COVID Shots
1:55
WTMJ
WTMJ: What's Causing Slow Passport Renewals?
1:08
KIVI
KIVI: Experts Share How To Protect Yourself From Wildfire Smoke
1:45
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Family Fights For Mask Mandate At Daughter's School
0:25
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19
2:43
AP / Zabi Karimi
Taliban Tries To Rebrand Itself, But Words May Not Match Actions
1:52
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Man Runs The Equivalent Of 16 Marathons In 16 Days
Brynn Anderson / AP
Tropical Depression Fred Brings Tornadoes, Flooding To Parts Of U.S.
Steven Senne / AP
Historic American Church Set To Integrate Its Slavery Ties
0:33
Ethan Swope / AP
Strong Winds Push Nation's Largest Wildfire Toward California City
Terry Chea / AP
California Drought Takes Toll On World's Top Almond Producer
1:25
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee National Guard Helps With Hospital Staffing Shortage
0:59
Shekib Rahmani / AP
Evacuation Flights Out Of Kabul, Afghanistan Resume
1:17
WFTS
WFTS: COVID Cases Climb In Schools Across Florida