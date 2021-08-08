newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WTKR: University Of Virginia Model Predicts COVID Case Spike This Fall
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WTKR: University Of Virginia Model Predicts COVID Case Spike This Fall
August 8, 2021
August 8, 2021
The model says the spike could happen in mid-September.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:29
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Democrats Who Fled State Sue Republican Leaders
2:26
KNXV
KNXV: ICU Nurse Explains How COVID Pushed Her To Leave
0:25
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune / AP
Jury Selection In R. Kelly Case Begins Today
2:39
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Businesses Keep Searching For Workers
2:54
WPTV
WPTV: Invasive Argentinian Lizard Poses Big Threat To Florida Wildlife
2:05
KMGH
KMGH: Doctor Urges Coloradans To Get The Second COVID Vaccine Dose
1:59
WXYZ
WFTS: Experts Encourage COVID Testing As Case Counts Rise
1:04
Noah Berger / AP
Crews Prepare For Another Heat Wave In The West
3:37
Scripps
Virginia Dance Company Embraces Body Positivity
2:37
Scripps
Understanding The Right To Repair Movement
3:15
Scripps
Chicago Church Fights For National Landmark Status
1:39
WEWS
WEWS: What's Next For The Housing Market?
4:48
Scripps
Small Towns Fight To Keep Factory Pollution Out
2:14
WXYZ
WXYZ: Will There Be A School Supply Shortage?
2:52
Scripps
Back-To-School Protocols Evolve As COVID Infections Rise
3:53
Scripps
The Fight To Save Coastal Louisiana
2:43
Scripps
New Suicide Prevention Hotline Coming In July 2022
3:34
Scripps
Seattle Boat Tour Raises Awareness For Unrecognized Native Tribes
3:38
Scripps
The Rise Of Online Pharmacies
3:31
Scripps
How Puerto Rico Aims To Tackle Food Insecurity
3:27
Scripps
Tech May Be Key In Helping Schools Safely Reopen
3:16
Scripps
Shelter Helps Dogs With Behavioral Problems Get Adopted
3:36
Scripps
Medical Experts Explain Why Kids Should Wear Masks At School
2:51
Scripps
Flood Insurance Rates Could Spike For Some Americans
3:45
Scripps
Colorado Mom Is On A Mission To Find A Cure For Her Son's Rare Disease
2:36
WXYZ
WXYZ: Patients Ask Doctors For Letters To Skip COVID Shots
2:50
Newsy
Rent Relief Funding Goes Unspent As Renters, Landlords Struggle
2:42
David Goldman / AP
Health Care Workers Are Exhausted Across Hospitals, Nursing Homes
0:19
Susan Walsh / AP
White House Extends Federal Student Loan Pause
0:24
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Reports: FDA To Consider Boosters For The Immunocompromised
0:20
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Half Of The U.S. Is Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
0:34
Julio Cortez / AP
2 Capitol Rioters Are First To Plead Guilty To Assaulting Officers
1:49
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Teen Launches A Theater Company For His Peers
0:35
Nam Y. Huh / AP
FAA Calls On Airports To Crack Down On Unruly Passengers
0:32
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. Senate To Hold Weekend Session Focused On Infrastructure Package
2:34
KGTV
KGTV: California Records An Uptick In COVID Testing
0:28
Andrew DeMillo / AP
Arkansas Judge Blocks State From Enforcing Mask Mandate Ban
2:01
WTMJ
WTMJ: What To Do If You Get Charged For A COVID-19 Test
1:38
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Hospital Stops Non-Urgent Surgeries Amid Bed Shortage
0:23
Mary Altaffer / AP
Accuser Files Criminal Complaint Against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
0:22
Francisco Seco / AP
Track Star Allyson Felix Makes History At The Olympics
Brynn Anderson / AP
Schools Divided On Face Mask Guidance
2:10
WTVR
WRTV: Indianapolis Hospital Sees A Surge Of Pediatric Patients
2:56
Scripps
More Cities Consider Implementing Vaccine Mandates Indoors
Kyodo News / AP
Hiroshima Marks 76th Anniversary Of U.S. Atomic Bombing
1:30
Noah Berger / AP
Dixie Fire Destroys Greenville in Northern California
2:56
Brittainy Newman / AP
Struggling Renters Fear What Will Happen If Eviction Moratorium Ends
1:06
Bebeto Matthews / AP
Major Companies Move Back Return-To-Office Plans Amid COVID Spike
0:48
LM Otero /AP
Education Department Encourages Masking In Schools
2:26
David Goldman / AP
Hospitals Already Under Pressure From COVID Surge Face Nurse Shortage
2:52
WXYZ
WXYZ: Air Force Officer Fights For Inclusion
3:04
Newsy
Schools hope rapid tests can catch covid outbreaks before they start
0:40
Richard Drew / AP
Impeachment Inquiry Into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Nears Completion
0:45
Andrew Harnik / AP
DOJ Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into Phoenix Police Department
1:27
KNXV
KNXV: Understanding The Risks Of Childhood Obesity
1:25
WPTV
WPTV: Florida's COVID Surge Overwhelms Health Workers
0:46
Julio Cortez / AP
Van Filled With Migrants Crashes In Texas, Kills At Least 10 People
2:12
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Programs Aim To Help Make Up For Learning Loss
1:53
WTVF
WTVF: Inside A Tennessee Lab Testing For COVID Variants
3:00
Scripps
What Disability Protections Mean For COVID Long-Haulers
1:59
Intermountain Healthcare
KSTU: Utah's ICUs Are Filling Back Up Fast
3:09
KGTV
KGTV: Study Links COVID-19 To Alzheimer's And Dementia
0:27
Noah Berger / AP
Fire Engulfs Northern California Town, Leveling Businesses
1:15
John Minchillo / AP
COVID Cases Up 84% Among U.S. Kids, Teens
6:40
Michael Ainsworth / AP
How The Latest SEC Additions Will Affect College Sports
3:44
Craig Ruttle / AP
Vaccination Proof Requirements Then And Now
2:10
Jae C. Hong / AP
Hospitals Dealing With More COVID-19 Patients
0:25
Pentagon Force Protection Agency via AP
Pentagon Officer Killed In Stabbing Identified As George Gonzalez
0:53
Ted Shaffrey / AP
Majority Of NY Assembly Would Oust Cuomo If He Doesn't Quit
2:02
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Hospitals Make Changes To Care For COVID Patients
1:41
Frank Franklin II / AP
NYC Mandates COVID Vaccination Proof For Indoor Settings
2:26
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan's Push To Vaccinate Young Americans
3:35
KMGH
KMGH: Man Beaten By Aurora Police Officer Speaks Out
1:28
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Doctors Treating More Respiratory Viruses
1:57
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Girl Gets COVID Just Weeks After Return To School
0:48
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Body Camera Footage Of Condo Collapse Released
2:16
WTVF
WTVF: COVID Survivor Wishes He'd Been Vaccinated
0:51
Eugene Garcia / AP
Hundreds Of Spirit Airlines Flights Canceled
0:32
Richard Drew / AP
COVID Cases Spiking Among U.S. Children
2:26
Noah Berger / AP
What's Driving Longer Wildfire Seasons In The U.S.?
2:15
Newsy
Relationships & Marriage Rates Amid The Pandemic
6:33
Instagram / @Polyam.US
Exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy Relationships
1:13
Office of the NY Governor / AP
President Biden Calls For Gov. Cuomo To Resign
0:50
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Announces New 60-Day Federal Eviction Moratorium
2:21
Claire Bokal
Love In A Pandemic: COVID-19's Impact On Relationships
1:52
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Court Backs College Vaccine Mandates
2:26
Beaumont Health
WXYZ: Michigan Doctor Worries About The Next COVID Variant
2:57
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Union Says Migrant Surge Puts Border Agents 'In Impossible Situations'
1:00
Marta Lavandier / AP
Newsy Overview Of The COVID-19 Data
1:31
WFTS
WFTS: Florida County Struggles To Hire Enough Teachers
3:19
AP Photo/Haven Daley
Is Proof Of Vaccination Enough To Slow Delta Spread?
2:15
KGTV
KGTV: Do More Americans Support Mandatory Masks Or Vaccines?
0:23
John Minchillo / AP
Medals To Be Awarded To Honor Jan. 6 Responders
2:12
Scripps
Some Florida Residents Want Masks Mandated As COVID Cases Rise
0:26
Kevin Wolf / AP
"Multiple Casualties" Following Violence Near Pentagon
2:07
WEWS
WEWS: Advice For Renters Facing Eviction