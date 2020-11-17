WSJ: 300 Companies That Got PPP Loans Went Bankrupt

Analysis of big borrowers from the Paycheck Protection Program shows about 23,400 workers lost their jobs through bankruptcy.

Negotiations are stalled on a second coronavirus relief bill.

And the Wall Street Journal found hundreds of businesses that received help from the first round of pandemic aid still went bankrupt.

Some 300 larger companies received about a half a billion dollars combined from the Paycheck Protection Program.

But, they say it wasn't enough.

More than 23,000 people lost jobs as a result of those closures.