Wrongfully Convicted Brothers Get $75 Million Settlement

The brothers say police coerced them into confessing and they used fabricated evidence to back up their false claims.

It may be the largest settlement for a wrongful conviction in North Carolina history.

Two Black men were awarded $75 million for being sentenced to death for a rape and murder they didn't commit.

The men who both have intellectual disabilities have been behind bars for 31 years.

A jury decided each man should get one million dollars for each year they were wrongfully imprisoned.

