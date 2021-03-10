WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WPTV: Seniors Make Plans To Reunite With Family After CDC Guidance

SMS
WPTV: Seniors Make Plans To Reunite With Family After CDC Guidance
March 10, 2021
March 10, 2021
The CDC says fully vaccinated people can visit other vaccinated people indoors without a mask or distancing.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT