WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WPTV: Nurse's Family Fights For Her Life Amid Grim COVID-19 Battle

SMS
WPTV: Nurse's Family Fights For Her Life Amid Grim COVID-19 Battle
May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
Doctors say attempts to save Genea Bristol's life are futile. But her family is still holding out hope.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT