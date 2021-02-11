WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WPTV: Independently-Owned Pharmacies Offer Help With Vaccine Rollout

SMS
WPTV: Independently-Owned Pharmacies Offer Help With Vaccine Rollout
February 11, 2021
February 11, 2021
Some large pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens will begin offering COVID vaccines this week.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT