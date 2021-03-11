World Marks One Year Since WHO Declared COVID-19 A Pandemic

The virus is now responsible for an estimated 2.6 million deaths worldwide and over 529,000 in the United States.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Today marks the one year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.

The virus is now responsible for over 2.6 million deaths globally and over 529,000 in the U.S.

Vaccination drives have offered new hope of a post-pandemic world. In the states about 10% are fully vaccinated but many people are hesitant to get a shot.

Tonight Pres. Biden will discuss what comes next in battling the pandemic after Congress passed his massive COVID relief package.

This is his first prime-time address. You can watch it tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Newsy.