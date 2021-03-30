WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

World Leaders Call For Pandemic Treaty

By Adam Elrashidi
March 30, 2021
The World Health Organization is endorsing a proposal for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness. 

The idea for a treaty was floated by EU officials last November, and has the backing of 23 countries, including the U.K., Tunisia and South Africa. 

In a joint statement, leaders said the goal would be to strengthen the world's resilience to future pandemics, and reinforce the idea there is a shared responsibility in protecting the health of humans, animals and the planet.

