Workers Begin Installing Fence Around U.S. Capitol

A rally is scheduled for Saturday in support of those charged and detained in Jan. 6 riot.

Workers began installing a fence around the U.S. Capitol last night ahead of a planned rally Saturday.

The U.S. Capitol Police say they’ve asked for assistance from the National Guard if it’s needed.

The “Justice for J-6" rally is a protest against the jailing of rioters in the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police say they've been planning for the demonstration and have beefed up training, equipment and technology since the insurrection.