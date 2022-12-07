Wordle Beats Out The Queen In Google’s Year In Search 2022

Wordle: Study Reveals Cheating Tripled Since NYT Acquired Game
Research also reveals New Hampshire had more Wordle cheaters looking up answers online than any other state.LEARN MORE
Google’s annual list reveals the top search trends of the year in a range of categories — a serial killer and American treasure also made the top 10.
Like many of us this time of year, the folks at Google take a look back over the past 12 months. But rather than simply reminiscing, they do so to learn about the occurrences, individuals and trends that people around the world wanted to know more about.
What Is Google's Year in Search 2022?
Google's Year in Search is a report created using data collected over the past year that reflects trending topics based on what people searched for. The top trends were those that saw a significant traffic increase over a sustained period compared to the year before.
The interactive report allows you to view the year in search by country or region. It breaks down results by categories, with expected topics such as News, Passings and Sports Teams. But it also includes many other interesting categories, like pronunciations and recipes.
Research also reveals New Hampshire had more Wordle cheaters looking up answers online than any other state.LEARN MORE
Top Trends for the Year
Some searches that made the top 10 in the U.S. were also on the list of global trends. For instance, the once-viral word game "Wordle" was the top trending search across the country and worldwide. In addition, "Queen Elizabeth," "Ukraine" and "Jeffrey Dahmer" also made both the global and national top 10, which follows.
2022 TOP 10 SEARCHES IN THE U.S.
Many people searched for tickets to various locations and events, from Disneyland and Phillies games to Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Blink 182. Sugo, a traditional Italian tomato sauce, was the number one recipe in the nation, and "Everybody" by the Backstreet Boys topped the list of searches using Google's "Hum to Search" feature.
Merriam-Webster announced its most-searched words of 2022 today. 'Gaslighting' was named the top word over 'endemic,' 'omicron' and 'queen consort.'LEARN MORE
New to Google's Year in Search: Local Trends
This year, Google launched a local hub revealing interesting trends from all over the U.S. For instance, the Dallas area was the only place in the country with "halal food" in its top trending Near Me searches; "Cadillac margarita" only made the top trending recipe in Tucson, Arizona; and the Chicago area was the only place in the U.S. that searched for "house music" more than classical.
You can view all of the top 10 lists on Google's Year in Search and check out trends for your area on Google's Local Year in Search.
Google Chrome introduced a new Energy Saver feature at the end of November. If surfing drains your battery quickly, follow these steps to set it up.By Alastair Grant / AP
An investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track people's location even after they opted out.By Frank Franklin II / AP
A letter signed by more than 650 employees calls for the inclusion of contractors in benefits for employees seeking an out-of-state abortion.By Jeff Chiu / AP
Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, tweeted that Microsoft “entered into a 10-year commitment" worth $69 billion to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo.By Martin Meissner / AP
The law requires a permit, background check, fingerprinting and hands-on training for new firearms buyers. It also bans magazines over 10 rounds.By Andrew Selsky / AP
The FDA's drug center has granted 10 accelerated approvals — fewer than the tally in each of the last five years.By Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP