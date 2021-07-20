Women's Handball Team Fined For Not Wearing Bikini Bottoms

The European Handball Federation requires women who play the sport to wear bikini bottoms.

The women's beach handball team from Norway was fined 150 euros each for wearing shorts.

The European Handball Federation requires women to wear bikini bottoms.

They threatened to disqualify the women's team if they didn't stick to the mandate – the team decided otherwise.

At the Olympics, female beach volleyball players can choose to play in shorts a bikini or a one-piece bathing suits.