Women Worldwide Cut Their Hair To Protest The Death Of Mahsa Amini

October 7, 2022
Women are cutting their hair to protest the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini.
In the U.S. and around the world, protests have erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini.
A key symbol has been women courageously removing their headscarves and cutting their hair.
Women from around the world stand in solidarity: in Dallas, Jerusalem, Rome, Chile and France.
The 22-year-old Amini died while being detained by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing the mandatory headscarf incorrectly. Her death became a symbol of dissent.
The Iranian government has responded to the protests with fierce crackdown, and since Amini’s death, the U.S. government has hit the country with more sanctions.