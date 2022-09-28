Woman Hit By Train While Left Handcuffed In Police Car

A woman suffered several broken bones after a police car she was detained in was hit by a train while parked on the tracks.

A woman injured when the parked police vehicle she was detained in was struck by a freight train in northern Colorado has been released from the hospital.

Her attorney says 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez suffered several broken bones and is now bedridden at home.

Edited bodycam and dashcam video released by police show officers placing the woman in the police vehicle, which had been parked on train tracks following the traffic stop on Sept. 16.

It then shows the officers reacting to the train horn and the crash and shows the freight train smashing into the Platteville Police Department SUV. Officers then run toward the wrecked vehicle.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton.

A Platteville police officer stopped the woman's car just past a set of railroad tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing.

The Greeley woman was placed in the back of the police vehicle, which was hit by the train as officers were searching her car.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the road rage report, while the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the woman's injury while she was in police custody.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.