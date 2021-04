The woman was heard yelling racist slurs in a Chinatown nail salon.

A woman heard yelling racist slurs in a Chinatown nail salon and threatening some of the people inside was arrested after yelling at and threatening another Asian woman outside the salon.

It turns out that person outside was an undercover New York police officer.

This is the first arrest since the NYPD started deploying undercover officers to tackle the rise of anti-Asian violence.