Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Down Governor's Statewide Mask Mandate

The court ruled that Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by unilaterally extending emergency orders past the initial 60-day mandate.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down the statewide mask mandate. The court ruled 4-3 that Governor Tony Evers exceeded his authority.

It's the latest battle between the Democratic governor and Republicans over coronavirus restrictions.

The court says any public health emergency issued by the governor is valid for 60 days and cannot be extended without legislative approval.