Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears President's Lawsuit To Overturn Vote

A state judge ruled the president's arguments as meritless a day before the conservative-majority higher court agreed to take the case.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court held a rare session Saturday to hear one of President Donald Trump's last efforts to overturn the state's election results.

His lawsuit aims to throw out more than 220,000 absentee and early in-person ballots in two of the most Democratic parts of the state. It claims several of the state's election practices violated the law there. But he's not pushing to eliminate ballots cast the same way in other parts of the state.

A state judge ruled the president's arguments as merit-less a day before the conservative-majority higher court agreed to take the case. It originally refused to hear it until it went through lower courts.

But even though the court took the case, the president still faces a rough road.

Last week, Wisconsin's Supreme Court ruled against President Trump in three lawsuits. And recently the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Texas' attempt to repeal the results in Wisconsin and three other states.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court justices are expected to make a decision before the Electoral College meets Monday. Once they cast their ballots, Joe Biden will be formally elected as the next president.

