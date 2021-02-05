Wis. Gov. Issues Another Mask Mandate After First One Appealed

Republican state Sen. Steve Nass accused Evers of being a lawless governor.

Wisconsin's governor issued a new statewide mask order just an hour after the Republican-controlled legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate.

Gov. Tony Evers said his priority is to keep people safe and that wearing a mask is the most basic way to do that.

"We know that wearing face coverings can save lives and prevent death. We know it's supported by science and the CDC, and we know it's supported by more than 40 statewide organizations," Evers said.

Republican state Sen. Steve Nass accused Evers of being a lawless governor and said he is drafting a resolution to repeal the new order.