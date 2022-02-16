Winter Storm Causing Severe Weather Conditions Across The U.S.

Heavy snow from the Rockies will expand northeastward to the central Plains Wednesday night, then to the Great Lakes region Thursday.

As a major storm takes shape over the middle part of the nation Wednesday, warm air will surge northward on increasing southerly breezes in the East. As the influx of moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico, showers will evolve into severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes Wednesday night over the southern Plains.

Heavy snow from the Rockies will expand northeastward to the central Plains Wednesday, then to the Great Lakes region on Thursday. Snow is forecast to diminish from north to south over the Rockies later today and tonight as mainly dry and chilly conditions persist along the Pacific Coast.

According to Newsy meteorologist Scott Withers, the weather system is moving quickly and should be cleared on Thursday:

"Good news, we are two weeks away from the meteorological start of spring."