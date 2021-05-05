Will Smith To Document Wellness Journey On YouTube

He's teaming up with YouTube to document his wellness journey.

Will Smith got really real on the 'gram showing off this quarantine body. And now he's taking us on his journey to get back in shape.

He posted this pictures with the caption "I'm gonna be real wit y'all - I'm in the worst shape of my life."

We've seen that for the majority of his life he's had to be ripped for a lot of his movie roles.

But Smith says pandemic snacks led him to this new body and while he says he still loves his body, he wants to feel better.

So he's teaming up with YouTube to document his wellness journey.