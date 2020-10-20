What Most Voters Get Wrong About 'The Other Side'

Republicans especially have a tough time accurately pinpointing the views of Democrats, and right-wing leaders frequently misrepresent the other side.

It seems like politics dominate our lives these days, and yet studies and surveys show that: As voters, we have a very distorted view of people who vote the other way. Distorted by social media algorithms, opinion-driven news, and national political divisions that give an exaggerated view of the other side. As a result, we believe our political counterparts have much more extreme views than most of them actually do.

This is what researchers call the "perception gap" of American politics. That's the gap between the views we think other voters hold on the issues and the messy reality of political overlap that really exists.