You probably have had a gut feeling that something was wrong. Or you've gotten butterflies in your stomach when you were nervous. We know intuitively that there seems to be a connection between our stomachs and our mind.

Over the last decade new science has begun to uncover how extensively our gut and our brain communicate. The findings help explain why the foods we eat might affect our health memory, our moods, even our memory. And they're also unlocking new clues to explain why so many Americans suffer from minor or even debilitating tummy/gastroenterology problems.

So why does our gut affect our overall health?