Why Do We Drink Eggnog?

How Did Evergreen Trees Become A Christmas Symbol?
Early Americans with strong Christian beliefs denounced Christmas trees, calling them a pagan symbol.LEARN MORE
Because of its seasonal spices, eggnog became associated with the holidays. Today, it is most popular in the November and December months.
If caroling is the sound of Christmas, and fresh-cut evergreens are its smell, then spiked egg yolk mixed with milk can make a pretty good case for the taste of the holiday.
Love it or hate it, eggnog is most popular during this time of the year. According to a YouGov survey, 25% of Americans say its their favorite holiday drink. Eggnog is typically some mix of milk, cream, sugar, spices and yes — egg yolks — that you can also add some spirits to.
We don’t know its exact origins, but culinary historians say it probably goes back to a medieval British drink called "posset," which was a mixture of curdled hot milk with an ale or wine.
Eventually, it’s believed monks added eggs and figs to the concoction. The drink was most common with the upper class, because ingredients like milk and eggs were pricey — and because of that it was used to toast to success and health. The drink eventually made its way to the U.S.
Because of its seasonal spices, eggnog became associated with the holiday season, and today, folks mostly consume it in November and December. Over the years, people have tried different variations of eggnog.
Records show George Washington liked a particularly strong version with brandy, whiskey, rum and sherry all mixed in. But today, many prefer to drink theirs in the holiday spirit — without the spirits. And while the egg yolk might turn some off, it isn't much cause for concern.
The FDA says an official eggnog needs to contain just 1% of egg yolk solids. That leaves a lot of room for creativity.
Happy holiday drinking!
Early Americans with strong Christian beliefs denounced Christmas trees, calling them a pagan symbol.LEARN MORE
Wendy's Frosty key tags let you pay $2 now (benefitting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption) to get free Jr. Frostys through next year.By Wendy's
If you miss McDonald's 50-cent double cheeseburger deal this week, you can get it again later this month, along with other deals throughout December.By AP
Pepsi's new sweepstakes builds on a TikTok trend by asking fans to mix up a soda and milk, or 'pilk,' for a pilk and cookies holiday photo.By Pepsi
A 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday sets up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match.By Natacha Pisarenko / AP
The storm system stretches from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico and is spawning blizzard-like conditions, ice, flash floods and tornadoes.By Will Lester / The Orange County Register via AP
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan described the administration's commitment to bringing Paul Whelan home as "absolutely rock solid."By Sofia Sandurskaya / Moscow News Agency / AP