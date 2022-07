How did we all decide that tennis balls would be a vibrant yelllow?

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament, and one full of tradition.

There’s the green grass courts that make up its iconic surface. There’s the all-white attire that players wear.

And there’s the red and white strawberries and cream that spectators eat.

There’s also the yellow ball.

But it wasn’t always that way. So why are tennis balls yellow?