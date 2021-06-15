White House Unveils Strategy To Counter Domestic Terrorism

The national plan focuses on finding ways to address the root causes of violence and how to prevent it.

The White House is rolling out a new national strategy to counter domestic terrorism.

Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the Justice Department's approach on this issue.

In his policy speech, the attorney general discussed various threats from domestic extremists, including mass shootings and the deadly insurrection at the Capitol in January.

He referenced an FBI assessment that the biggest threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and militia violent extremists.

Garland says that threat is increasing.

"The national strategy recognizes that we cannot prevent every attack, " he said. "The only way to find sustainable solutions is not only to disrupt and deter but also to address the root causes of violence."