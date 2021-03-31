White House Unveils New Steps To Combat Anti-Asian Violence

The administration will appoint a director who will coordinate efforts across agencies to combat anti-Asian bias.

The Biden administration says it's taking new steps to address anti-Asian and Pacific Islander violence and bias.

The new actions, announced yesterday, include reinstating a White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The administration will appoint a director who will coordinate efforts across agencies to combat anti-Asian bias. A new $49 million grant will help AAPI survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. A new COVID-19 Equity Task Force subcommittee will address health inequities within the Asian American community and stemming anti-Asian bias and xenophobia.

The Justice Department has also launched an initiative to combat anti-Asian bias by publishing more data and holding more civil rights trainings with officers.