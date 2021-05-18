White House Releases President Biden's Tax Returns

According to records, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden jointly earned $607,336 last year and owed $157,414 in federal income tax.

President Biden released his tax returns Monday, which is a longstanding presidential tradition that was not followed by former President Donald Trump.

President Biden's tax returns show that almost 26% of his income went to the federal government last year. The average is about 14%.

The records show the first couple earned more than $607,000 for the year and they donated more than $30,000 to charity.