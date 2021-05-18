WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

White House Releases President Biden's Tax Returns

White House Releases President Biden's Tax Returns
By Eliana Moreno
May 18, 2021
According to records, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden jointly earned $607,336 last year and owed $157,414 in federal income tax.
President Biden released his tax returns Monday, which is a longstanding presidential tradition that was not followed by former President Donald Trump.

President Biden's tax returns show that almost 26% of his income went to the federal government last year. The average is about 14%.

The records show the first couple earned more than $607,000 for the year and they donated more than $30,000 to charity.

