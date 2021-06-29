White House Moving Forward With July 4 Plans

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the majority of Delta cases are among people who are not vaccinated and they are confident in their plans.

Following a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and the more contagious Delta variant, the Biden administration said it is still moving forward with a Fourth of July celebration.

The president is planning a celebration with a thousand people on the White House lawn. Essential workers and military families have been invited.

And if you're planning to buy fireworks, companies are telling you to do it now because there is a shortage.

Companies like Phantom Fireworks, one of the largest fireworks retailers in the country, told shoppers to buy well ahead of the holiday because of supply chain issues and global shipment delays.