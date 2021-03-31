White House Has Concerns About Global Pandemic Treaty

More than 20 global leaders are coming together to form a pandemic treaty.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

More than 20 global leaders are coming together to form a pandemic treaty trying to prepare to tackle the next pandemic.

But the White House isn't totally on board.

"We do have some concerns primarily about the timing in launching into negotiations for a new treaty right now," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "We believe that could divert attention away from substantive issues regarding the response, preparedness for future pandemic threats. And we believe that should be our focus currently."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went on to say that doesn't mean the U.S. is ruling out the treaty and says the administration is open to continued collaboration with the global leaders.