What Will It Take To Get Students Caught Up After The Pandemic?

Newsy and the Washington Post speak with ​National Teacher Of The Year Kurt Russell about politics, teaching and the effects of the pandemic.

For perspective from inside the classroom, we're joined by National Teacher Of The Year Kurt Russell. How are the political debates impacting how he does his job? And what will it take to get kids caught up after the pandemic?





Election 22: What Matters airs at 8:30 p.m. Fridays on Newsy, and re-runs air at 7 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on Newsy. Each week dives into one of the issues that will decide the midterm elections.