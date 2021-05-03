What's Next In Vaccination Efforts As Demand Drops?

Nearly half of Americans have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

The U.S. is entering a new phase in the effort to get Americans vaccinated.

Now that nearly half of Americans have received at least their first dose, the issue isn’t a lack of supply but rather a lack of demand.

The latest data from the CDC shows the number of daily doses administered slowing down.

Health experts say the next challenge is addressing vaccine hesitancy and lack of access.

"Going forward in this next phase of our vaccination program, we continue to be laser focused on getting more and more Americans vaccinated. As I said last week, given that we've succeeded in getting vaccinations to the lion's share of those most at risk and those most eager to get vaccinated, we are now increasingly focused on those groups that will take time to reach," said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.