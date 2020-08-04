Pandemic Parenting: How To Talk To Adults About Enforcing Guidelines

Experts say for the sake of a child’s safety, parents might be forced to have difficult conversations.

As if parenting wasn't challenging enough, the coronavirus pandemic has raised 1,000 new, unprecedented questions.

We asked the experts: What do I do if other adults in my child's life aren't enforcing safety guidelines?

“I think it's being honest with your child about why, maybe, they can't see certain people because you guys have that kind of differing of opinions. But if it's a family member or somebody that is normally present in your family's life that you don't feel comfortable with right now, have that conversation and say, ‘It's about my child's well-being, my family's well-being, and we really just don't feel comfortable unless, you know, we know that you're taking the same precautions that we are,” said educator Andie Pitchford.

“I think it's very important not to come from a judgmental point of view, but to actually come from a, you know, informed, fact-based point of view. If that doesn't work, I think that's when you need to make decisions about the safety of your child and maybe not put them in harm's way,” offered author and parenting expert Rosina McAlpine.