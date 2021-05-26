WH: More Than 50% Of American Adults Fully Vaccinated

President Biden wants 70 percent of adults to get at least one dose by July 4.

Progress continues for the U.S. vaccination effort.

A new milestone – the White House said more than half of all American adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 61 percent have gotten at least one shot.

The CDC said the seven day average of new daily COVID-19 cases dropped below 23,000, which is down 25 percent from the previous week.