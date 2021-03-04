WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WFTS: FEMA Vaccine Sites Stress Immigration Status Won't Be Questioned

SMS
WFTS: FEMA Vaccine Sites Stress Immigration Status Won't Be Questioned
March 4, 2021
March 4, 2021
There are signs posted at Florida FEMA vaccination sites that say ICE will not conduct immigration enforcement near the premises.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT