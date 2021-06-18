Western U.S. Tries To Escape Sweltering Heat

The high temperatures are intensifying drought and fire concerns.

Millions in the western part of the U.S are trying to beat the scorching heat any way they can — especially if they can find a nearby beach.

"Well right now it's 40 degrees difference and it's just so nice to get out when you walk out in the evening you feel coolness on your face," said Lancaster resident Mitchell Allen.

People living in the desert and inland areas of Southern California are trying to take advantage of the coastal areas. They flocked to beaches to escape temperatures at home that were well above 100 degrees.

The high temperatures are more than an inconvenience for people living in the region. The roughly-week long heat wave is causing a number of concerns.