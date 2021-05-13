WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Weekly Jobless Claims Fall To New Pandemic Low

By Kamil Zawadzki
May 13, 2021
New jobless aid applications fell to a new pandemic low.

According to the Labor Department, 473,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. It's the fourth weekly decline in the past five weeks.

Economists say it's a sign fewer employers are slashing jobs. 

Meanwhile at least 12 Republican-led states say they will stop paying out the extra jobless benefits under federal COVID relief. 

