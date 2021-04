576,000 initial claims were filed last week, which is a decrease from previous week.

There's encouraging news on the jobless claims front. Weekly unemployment claims dropped to 576,000.

That's a decrease of 193,000 claims from the previous week.

For some perspective: January saw a peak of 900,000 weekly claims.

Economists are hopeful these numbers are a sign the economy is starting to pick up as more Americans get vaccinated.