Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Free On Newsy

Newsy, the leading streaming television and cable news network, will air uninterrupted coverage of the presidential and vice presidential debates across its cable channel and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms. Viewers can tune in to Newsy for straightforward, opinion-free coverage of every debate leading up to Election Day.

WHEN:

The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris takes place Wednesday, Oct. 7 at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Starting at 7 p.m. Eastern, Newsy's Chance Seales will host a special edition of "Newsy Tonight" followed by live coverage of the debate beginning at 9 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH:

Are you a subscriber to a cable, satellite or streaming TV platform?

Watch Newsy’s coverage via providers including Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Atlantic Broadband, Buckeye Broadband, Cox TV, Cincinnati Bell Fioptics, DISH, Frontier Communications, Google Fiber, T-Vision, MCTV, Mediacom, Spectrum, United TV, Verizon Fios, WOW! and Xfinity. You can also watch Newsy on streaming services including FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Check your local channel availability at newsy.com/platforms.

Are you a cord cutter?

Newsy is offering its special presidential debate coverage free across all of the leading streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Vizio, Apple TV, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel.