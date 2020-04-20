Washington State Recalls 12,000 Coronavirus Test Kits

​The state's health department said the fluid in several test kits displayed "an unusual color."

Washington has recalled roughly 12,000 coronavirus testing kits in the state "due to possible contamination."

The state health department said Sunday it had been alerted of a potential "quality control issue" with some of its COVID-19 specimen collection kits. The issue lies in the viral transport media — the fluid used to preserve samples until they reach testing facilities. Health authorities found "some of the vials ... were an unusual color," prompting the health department to open an investigation.

Although it was determined that the fluid issue did not affect test results, the health department said it's still recalling the kits "out of an abundance of caution." It also said that it can't immediately replace the testing kits due to limited supplies statewide, but it expects a new shipment sometime this week.