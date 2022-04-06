Waffle House And Adidas Team Up On Waffle-Themed Golf Shoes

Waffle House's corporate headquarters are in Norcross, Georgia, a little more than two hours west of the home of the Masters.

Adidas has partnered with Waffle House to collaborate on a limited edition Tour360 shoe that will go on sale Thursday.

The shoes retail for $210 for the men's version and $200 for women's.

"Across our signature 3-Stripes, we included a checkered waffle pattern in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right," the Adidas news release reads.

You can order them here on Adidas’ website starting April 7.

"We love this time of year because more than anything else it’s an unofficial start to the golf season for everyone," said Masun Denison, global footwear director for Adidas Golf. "Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette."