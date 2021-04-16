W.H.O. Says Virus Cases Rising At 'Worrying' Rate

W.H.O. officials say the number of new cases "is approaching the highest rate of infection" seen so far in the pandemic.

The World Health Organization is concerned coronavirus cases are rising across the globe at a "worrying" rate.

W.H.O. officials say the number of new cases "is approaching the highest rate of infection" seen so far in the pandemic — even in countries that had been able to avoid widespread outbreaks. Papua New Guinea, for example, has reported thousands of cases and dozens of deaths, most of which were recorded in the past month.

Officials say this is why vaccine equity is so important.