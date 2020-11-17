WHO Investigating Coronavirus Outbreak At Headquarters

Five staff members at the W.H.O.'s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, tested positive this week.

The World Health Organization is investigating a coronavirus outbreak within its own ranks.

Five staff members at the headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, tested positive this week.

The World Health Organization's Director General said this is likely the first time the virus has been transmitted on the health agency's campus.

They said there have been 65 cases recorded of headquarter-based employees since the beginning of the pandemic.