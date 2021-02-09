W.H.O. Studies Origins Of COVID-19 In China

Officials with China and the W.H.O. looked at the origins of the virus including hypotheses related to animal to human transmission.

A team comprised of officials from the World Health Organization and the Chinese government provided an update on the origins of the coronavirus.

The team concluded it is likely the initial outbreak started from animal-to-human transmission but more research needed to be done to look at the specific source.

It also said it is "unlikely" the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan.