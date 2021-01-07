VP Pence Certifies Biden, Harris Electoral Win

Congress finalized the Electoral College vote and made it clear that Joe Biden is the president-elect, and he will be inaugurated on January 20.

Republican senators almost entirely pulled back from their objections to certifying the Electoral College votes hours after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol Wednesday.

Some House Republicans still moved forward with their objection plans, and their views appeared to be unchanged. They made speeches repeating a lot of the rhetoric that we've heard for weeks, a lot of the rhetoric that got us to the dangerous place that we were in yesterday.

There were other House Republicans like Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

"Power and cultural fights have divided us so much that they're the ultimate goal now. And sometimes the oath we swear to uphold feels like a prop," said Kinzinger. "People have been lied to by too many for too long. So here's the truth. Joe Biden won this election, the effort will fail, and everybody knows it. For some out there. This isn't about making a statement for the betterment of our country. It's about avoiding the pain, of leveling with the people and telling them the truth."

After all of the chaos and the destruction and the protests that we saw yesterday, ultimately, we are getting to the very same conclusion had none of that happened. Congress finalized the Electoral College vote and formalized and 100% without a shadow of the doubt, made it clear that Joe Biden is the president-elect, that he will be inaugurated on January 20.