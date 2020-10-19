Violent Anti-Mask Protests Break Out In Czech Republic

October 19, 2020
Two-thousand sports fans clashed with riot police in Prague over increasing restrictions as cases soar.
Anti-mask protests in the Czech Republic turned violent as the country attempts to contain the worst outbreak in Europe.
Despite already shutting down restaurants and other businesses, the Czech Republic is waiting two weeks before deciding if it'll issue a full lockdown.