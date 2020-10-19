WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Violent Anti-Mask Protests Break Out In Czech Republic

By Simon Kaufman
October 19, 2020
Anti-mask protests in the Czech Republic turned violent as the country attempts to contain the worst outbreak in Europe.

Two-thousand sports fans clashed with riot police in Prague over increasing restrictions as cases soar.

Despite already shutting down restaurants and other businesses, the Czech Republic is waiting two weeks before deciding if it'll issue a full lockdown.

