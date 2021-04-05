Vice President Kamala Harris Visits California On Infrastructure Tour

The White House says she will focus on a range of topics including water infrastructure and small businesses.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Oakland, California Monday.

The White House says she will focus on a range of topics including water infrastructure and small businesses. Both are addressed in the president's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

And this week, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will move into their official residence.

They have been staying at Blair House, the guest house for visiting dignitaries, while the vice presidential residence at the Naval Observatory has been undergoing repairs.