Vice President Harris To Visit Oakland, California

She will highlight water infrastructure as part of the Biden administration's infrastructure plan.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Next week in Washington is shaping up to be fairly quiet with the House and Senate still in recess.

On Monday, Vice President Harris will visit Oakland, California, to highlight water infrastructure and small businesses — two parts of the Biden administration's infrastructure plan.

The vice president will travel to Chicago on Tuesday to focus on vaccine equity.

Also Tuesday: Hunter Biden's memoir is released. The president's son addresses his struggle with addiction, the loss of his brother Beau and his work for a Ukrainian energy company.

Remember: President Trump wanted Hunter Biden's ties to the company investigated, which played a role in his first impeachment.

Also next week: Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will move into the vice president's residence.

They have been staying at Blair House — the guest house for visiting dignitaries — while the residence at the Naval Observatory has been undergoing repairs.